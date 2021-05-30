Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the April 29th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of AENZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,088. Aenza S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Aenza S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Aenza S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aenza S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, infrastructure and energy concessions, and real estate management businesses in Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate.

