Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Update

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the April 29th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.