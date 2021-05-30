AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Shares Down 0.1%

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)’s share price were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $26.92. Approximately 19,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 21,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 2.23% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

