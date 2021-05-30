Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.86 Million Position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Saratoga Investment worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

NYSE:SAR opened at $25.55 on Friday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $286.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $16.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.15%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

