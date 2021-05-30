Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,561 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 454,187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 88.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

