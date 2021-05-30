Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Position Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Adient were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after acquiring an additional 884,618 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,470,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,209,000 after acquiring an additional 158,229 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,194,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,287,000 after acquiring an additional 78,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,267,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $50.06 on Friday. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

