ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Up 55.0% in May

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the April 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ADF Group stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. ADF Group has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures; and miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services.

