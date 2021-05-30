ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.46 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

ACVA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 385,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

