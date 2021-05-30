Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

