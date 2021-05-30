ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Up 195.2% in May

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $13.41 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

