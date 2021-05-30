908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.34 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MASS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

MASS traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 148,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.98. 908 Devices has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $79.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.62 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

