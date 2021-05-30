$68.65 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to announce $68.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.40 million and the highest is $69.40 million. Ambarella posted sales of $54.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $281.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.80 million to $300.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $324.64 million, with estimates ranging from $305.40 million to $377.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.62.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $100.38. 416,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

