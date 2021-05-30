$64.07 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report $64.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Camtek posted sales of $37.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $247.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.30 million to $249.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $256.00 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. Camtek has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 98.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 107,751 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 133.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth about $315,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.