638 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Linde by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 31,748 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Linde by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $300.60 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $197.26 and a twelve month high of $303.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.76 and a 200-day moving average of $267.15. The stock has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

