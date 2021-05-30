6,219 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

BAC stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $363.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.