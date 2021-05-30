$59.60 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to report $59.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.22 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $53.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $240.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $242.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $251.59 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saul Centers.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of BFS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 81,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,784,000 after buying an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $4,502,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

