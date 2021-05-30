$5.05 Billion in Sales Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to announce sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.13 billion and the lowest is $4.98 billion. The Southern posted sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year sales of $21.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $22.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.21 billion to $23.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Southern.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

NYSE SO opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. The Southern has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.