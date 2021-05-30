4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the April 29th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,085,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FFNTF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 595,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,314. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29. 4Front Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.98.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
