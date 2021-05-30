4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the April 29th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,085,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FFNTF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 595,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,314. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29. 4Front Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

Get 4Front Ventures alerts:

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. It produces and sells cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 5 dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.