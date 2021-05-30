41,385 Shares in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Acquired by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 650,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 54,035 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 92,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

MYFW stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. 10,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,569. The company has a market capitalization of $221.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MYFW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.