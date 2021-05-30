35,000 Shares in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 261,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,067 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,398,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDTX opened at $13.12 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $474.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $101,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $409,469 in the last 90 days. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

