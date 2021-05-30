3,482 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $707,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $4,631,439. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

