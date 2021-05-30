$315.41 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to announce sales of $315.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.06 million and the highest is $317.87 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $280.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $691,533.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,131 shares of company stock worth $3,921,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 225.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $38.88. 321,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

