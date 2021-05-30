$30.67 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report $30.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $6.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 343.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $52.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 million to $80.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of MTEM stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.94. 151,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,556. The stock has a market cap of $501.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.28. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,201,769 shares in the company, valued at $77,018,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 40,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $330,084.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,542,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,104,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,020,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,905,584. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 49.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.