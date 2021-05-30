$3.19 Million in Sales Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to post $3.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.71 million and the lowest is $2.80 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $2.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $15.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $17.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $44.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

AXDX traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $7.59. 218,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,124. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.95. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares in the company, valued at $669,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $56,128.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at $290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,649 shares of company stock valued at $268,027. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 45,297 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

