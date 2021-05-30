27,082 Shares in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.30% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 728,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 374,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 171,706 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,359,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,700,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 114,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 35,795 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $25.92 on Friday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $27.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33.

