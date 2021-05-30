26,352 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,189,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,838,092. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.67 and a 200-day moving average of $109.20. The stock has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

