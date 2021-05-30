24,994 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $574,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $15,521,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $917,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,333,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,613. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.