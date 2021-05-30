$219.14 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post sales of $219.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.50 million to $219.78 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $232.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

NYSE PJT traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 81,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,816. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $5,711,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in PJT Partners by 576.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in PJT Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

