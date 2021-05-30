$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Posted by on May 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to announce sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $126.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,607.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $8.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

CZR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.