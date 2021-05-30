$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to announce sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $126.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,607.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $8.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

CZR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.