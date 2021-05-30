$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.07 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

BAH traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.93. 576,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

