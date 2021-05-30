1,791 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.59. 5,530,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,062. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.68. The firm has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.