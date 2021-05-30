$168.78 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to report sales of $168.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.80 million and the highest is $172.40 million. Renasant reported sales of $169.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $672.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $642.00 million to $695.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $636.70 million, with estimates ranging from $612.70 million to $655.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $960,146.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,566 shares of company stock worth $870,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Renasant by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Renasant by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Renasant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

RNST stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.22. 106,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.