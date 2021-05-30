1,207 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW opened at $231.76 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.