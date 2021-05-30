10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the April 29th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $45,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $456,566.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,735 shares of company stock worth $39,690,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $16,195,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in 10x Genomics by 108.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 404.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $10,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.00. 679,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,843. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.11. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

