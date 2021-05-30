10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $57,093.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $494,726.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,735 shares of company stock worth $39,690,106 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $14,459,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.00. 679,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,843. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.26. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $203.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.11.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.