$1.61 EPS Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.67. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SLG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

SLG traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $79.22. The company had a trading volume of 604,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,407. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $79.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

