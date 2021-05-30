$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Olin reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 315.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 997,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,438. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In other news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Olin by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 651,765 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,749,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,416,000 after purchasing an additional 83,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,424,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

