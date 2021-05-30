$0.92 EPS Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at $275,343.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,967 shares of company stock worth $61,875. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,999. The company has a market cap of $503.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

