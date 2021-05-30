$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSXP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $40.08. 887,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,690. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $48.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

