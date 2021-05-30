-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to announce ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.56). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $291,268.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,446.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 262,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $35.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

