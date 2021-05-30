$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

UPLD stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $526,120.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $480,306.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,038 shares of company stock worth $2,805,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

