-$0.24 EPS Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.25). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APDN. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of APDN opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

