-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is $0.16. The Boeing posted earnings per share of ($4.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Boeing.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.54.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.02. 11,197,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,095,948. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.