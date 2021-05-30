$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. 407,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74.

In related news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,824.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 368,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 360,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

