$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Insulet posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.67.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $269.67. The company had a trading volume of 580,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,594. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,074.38 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $168.38 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.