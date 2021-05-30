-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verastem.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSTM. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,607,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,751 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 8,309.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 841,264 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.87. 4,194,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,899. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $665.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.