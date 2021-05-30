$0.04 EPS Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.09. StarTek posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.56 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:SRT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 32,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,811. StarTek has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $258.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 76,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of StarTek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

