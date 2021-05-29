Zloadr Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zloadr has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zloadr has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $37.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zloadr Profile

ZDR is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

