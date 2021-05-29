Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,064,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,234. The stock has a market cap of $217.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

