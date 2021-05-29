Zacks: Brokerages Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. GP Strategies posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million.

GPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 160,607 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 116.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPX stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $17.69. 63,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,710. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $308.62 million, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

